Politics

Gov't, Ruling Party Put Forth Measures to Assist Wildfire-Stricken Gyeongsang Residents

Written: 2025-04-03 18:45:12Updated: 2025-04-03 18:46:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and ruling party have put forth measures to assist residents in the southeastern Gyeongsang regions affected by recent wildfires, including the construction of temporary prefabricated homes. 
 
At a meeting on Thursday, the ruling camp prioritized constructing two-thousand-700 prefabricated housing units and offering low-interest loans for post-disaster housing recovery. 

Those seeking to move into privately built homes will be eligible for increased housing rental support of up to 130 million won, or approximately 89-thousand U.S. dollars. 

Farms affected by the fires will be offered free equipment rentals and rice seed supplies, while the ruling camp also plans to push for an emergency living stabilization fund. 

Similar assistance will be provided to affected livestock farms, including free livestock feed and animal care support. 

The ruling People Power Party urged the government to draft an additional budget of three trillion won, citing the near depletion of the existing wildfire management funds.
