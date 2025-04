Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has reaffirmed that it will not comply with orders in the event that President Yoon Suk Yeol is reinstated and declares martial law a second time.Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyou reiterated the ministry’s stance during a press briefing Thursday when asked what the ministry would do if Yoon declared martial law again upon returning to office in line with a Constitutional Court ruling.Jeon said the position that Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho conveyed earlier remains valid.Three days after Yoon declared martial law on December 3, the vice minister said in a statement that the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff would not, under any circumstances, cooperate with another martial law decree.