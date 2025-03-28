Menu Content

Poll: 57% of S. Koreans For, 35% Against Pres. Yoon's Impeachment

Written: 2025-04-03 18:51:10Updated: 2025-04-03 18:52:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Fifty-seven percent of South Koreans believe the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol and remove him from office, with one day left until the ruling.

A survey of one-thousand-one adults taken from Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research International, and Hankook Research found that support for Yoon's impeachment fell by one percentage point from the previous week. 

Meanwhile, thirty-five percent of respondents believed the court should dismiss the motion and allow Yoon to resume his duties, with opposition to his impeachment falling by two percentage points from the previous week. 

Meanwhile, nine percent of respondents did not provide a definitive response, up three percentage points.

Among moderates, 65 percent supported upholding the impeachment, while 26 percent opposed it.

While 46 percent or respondents expressed faith in the court's decision, an equal proportion lacked confidence. 50 percent said they would accept the ruling even if it opposed their belief, while 44 percent said they would not 

The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
