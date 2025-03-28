Acting Pres. Han to Seek Close Consultation with US following Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo said he plans to seek close consultation with the United States, including a visit by the trade minister, after the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs this week.At an emergency economic security strategy task force meeting on Thursday, Han pledged full efforts to negotiate with the U.S. and to minimize damage to domestic firms amid the crisis.Han said the latest tariffs are expected to mark a turning point in the global economic order by reshaping free trade and supply chains, adding that such changes may burden the country's export-driven economy.The acting president promised to announce emergency support measures for the domestic auto industry by next week, as it is immediately affected by the tariffs.Han emphasized that adapting South Korea's industrial and economic structure to the shifting trade order is now a key priority. He vowed to fundamentally strengthen domestic industries and eliminate inefficiencies in existing systems and practices.This was his second tariff-related meeting of the day after one in the early morning.