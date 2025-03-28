Menu Content

Economy

Prosecutors Open Probe into Homeplus' Alleged Fraud, Other Violation

Written: 2025-04-03 18:55:58Updated: 2025-04-03 18:58:43

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors opened an investigation into allegations surrounding retail giant Homeplus' sudden application for rehabilitation

According to the judicial community, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office assigned the case filed by a group of securities firms against Homeplus management to its third anti-corruption department on Wednesday. 

Four securities firms—Shinyoung Securities, Hana Securities, Hyundai Motor Securities and Eugene Investment—that issued and sold Homeplus bonds filed a complaint on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fraud and violating the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act. 

The complaint named Kim Kwang-il, vice chairman of MBK Partners, the private equity firm controlling Homeplus, and Homeplus President and CEO Joh Joo-yun as the accused. 

The securities firms accused Homeplus and MBK Partners of facilitating the sale of asset-backed short-term bonds worth approximately six-hundred billion won, or four-hundred-ten-million U.S. dollars, in preparation for the rehabilitation process 

The firms suspect that Homeplus and its largest shareholder were aware of an impending decline in the retailer's credit rating
