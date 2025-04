Photo : YONHAP News

The competition rate for public attendance at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling on Friday reached a record high of four-thousand-818 to one.According to the Constitutional Court on Thursday, a total of 96-thousand-370 people applied online for one of 20 seats open to the general public as of 5 p.m., the court's application deadline.The competition rate ahead of former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment ruling in March 2017 was 796 to one, with 19-thousand-96 people applying for 24 seats.Thursday's selection was conducted through an electronic draw.