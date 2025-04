Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul subway trains are currently passing through Anguk Station on Line Three without stopping, before authorities close off the station on Friday, the day the Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.Seoul Metro announced trains began bypassing Anguk Station starting 4 p.m. Thursday as a safety measure, anticipating crowds gathering near the court for rallies ahead of the ruling.On Friday, access to Anguk Station and exits four and five at the nearby Jongnosam-ga Station will be completely restricted.Additional safety measures, including non-stop passage, will be enforced at 14 other stations, including Hangangjin Station on Line Six, if deemed necessary.