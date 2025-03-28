Supporters, Opponents of Yoon's Impeachment Rally ahead of Friday's Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Demonstrators both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment gathered near the Constitutional Court on Thursday, a day before the ruling.The group Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform submitted a petition containing one million signatures to the Constitutional Court on Thursday, urging a unanimous decision by the current eight-member bench to expel Yoon.The group, which intensified pressure on the court to uphold the parliament-passed impeachment motion, planned to hold a rally near Anguk Station at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by an overnight sit-in.A group of 629 lawyers also issued a declaration calling for Yoon's expulsion, claiming that the December 3 martial law was an unconstitutional act that cannot be condoned.Groups opposing Yoon's impeachment, including the so-called “Platoon of Moms,” held a rally near Anguk Station at 1 p.m., urging the court to dismiss the impeachment motion.The National Movement Headquarters for the Restoration of the Republic of Korea is set to hold another rally at the same venue until 10 p.m., followed by an overnight demonstration near Gwanghwamun.The Citizens' Advocacy Group also plans to hold a rally near Yoon's official residence in Seoul's Hannam area starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.