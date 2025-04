Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court is set to issue its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 11 a.m. Friday.The court received the case from the National Assembly on December 14 and held its eleventh and final hearing on February 25.President Yoon will not attend the courtroom proceedings.Yoon’s legal team said Thursday that Yoon decided not to attend, considering public order and security issues.If at least six of the court’s eight sitting justices uphold Yoon’s impeachment, he will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days.If not, the president will be reinstated and can resume his duties immediately.