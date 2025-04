Photo : YONHAP News

With the Constitutional Court set to issue its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment Friday, the police have issued the strongest security alert in their three-tier system.Police issued the alert as of 12 a.m. Friday, putting all available police forces on emergency standby.Some 20-thousand police officers are to be deployed across the nation Friday to maintain order, with about 14-thousand of them in Seoul, where major rallies are scheduled.Police will also deploy about 30 SWAT officers to the Constitutional Court to prepare for potential terrorist attacks.The plan is to maintain a buffer zone within a 150-meter radius around the court, using police buses to block access to the area.Police will also beef up security at major facilities such as the National Assembly, the government complex, the presidential office, foreign embassies and major media outlets.