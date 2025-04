Photo : YONHAP News

All eight of the Constitutional Court’s sitting justices, who will deliver their verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment Friday, have arrived at work.Justice Moon Hyung-bae, the court’s acting president, was the last to arrive, entering the court in central Seoul at 8:22 a.m. Friday.With the ruling set for 11 a.m. in the main courtroom, the justices plan to hold their final deliberations in the morning and review their written statement.If at least six of the justices vote to uphold Yoon’s impeachment, he will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days.If not, the president will have his powers restored.The court’s decision to remove or reinstate Yoon will take immediate effect once the presiding justice reads the order.