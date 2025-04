Photo : KBS News

The United States has revised its reciprocal tariff rate for South Korea to 25 percent from 26 percent.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Friday that the U.S. confirmed the lower rate after confusion arose the previous day.U.S. President Donald Trump displayed a chart listing a reciprocal tariff rate of 25 percent for South Korea when he unveiled his sweeping tariffs on Wednesday at the White House, but an annex to Trump’s executive order posted later in the day said it was 26 percent.The White House initially said the figure in the annex was correct, but the U.S. confirmed that it should be 25 percent when the South Korean government inquired.The annex posted on the White House website Thursday has also been fixed.