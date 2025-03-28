Acting President Vows Best Efforts to Manage Next Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has promised his best efforts to manage the upcoming presidential election so the next administration can launch smoothly.Han made the commitment Friday in a statement to the nation shortly after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Pointing out that the nation is experiencing the removal of a president for the second time in its history, Han said the unfortunate situation weighs heavily on him.He stressed that as acting president he will maintain a strong security posture to prevent any vacuum in the nation’s security or its foreign affairs.He also pledged all-out efforts to tackle pending issues, including the United States’ new tariffs, while firmly maintaining public order and ensuring the country is thoroughly prepared for various natural disasters.Han then urged the political community and the National Assembly to put aside their differences and pool their collective wisdom for the sake of the nation’s future.He said the government will do its best to faithfully fulfill its obligations so the economy and the people’s well-being do not suffer.