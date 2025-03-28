Main Opposition Party Hails Yoon’s Ouster as Victory for the People

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, calling it a great victory for the people.Party spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said Friday that the unanimous decision from the court’s eight justices was a great victory for the country’s people, who endured the harsh night of December 3 and sparked a revolution throughout the cold winter.Expressing gratitude to the citizens for once again taking the lead in overcoming a national crisis, the spokesperson said Friday was a historic day when the nation safeguarded democracy and defended the Constitution against forces that sought to destroy it.The spokesperson urged Yoon and the ruling People Power Party to humbly accept the ruling and offer a sincere apology to the nation, calling on them to immediately stop inciting conflict and division.Jo also urged acting President Han Duck-soo to immediately abide by and implement the procedures mandated by the Constitutional Court and the country’s laws.