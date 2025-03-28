Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

‘Grave Breach of Constitutional Order’: Justice Explains Ruling

Written: 2025-04-04 12:47:29Updated: 2025-04-04 17:17:09

‘Grave Breach of Constitutional Order’: Justice Explains Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the motion to impeach now-former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, saying Yoon violated the Constitution by mobilizing troops against the legislature and infringing on basic civil rights.

Moon Hyung-bae, the court’s acting president, said upon delivering the ruling that Yoon’s actions amounted to a grave betrayal of the public’s trust and a serious breach of the constitutional order that could not be tolerated.

Moon added that Yoon declared martial law on December 3 in the absence of a genuine national emergency and revived the painful legacy of past abuses of emergency power.

The ruling also said Yoon plunged the country into chaos, socially, economically, politically and diplomatically, by bypassing legal procedures and misusing his authority. 

The justices found that all five grounds cited by lawmakers for his impeachment were valid and sufficient to justify his removal from office.

There were no dissenting opinions among the eight sitting justices, though some offered additional views on specific legal points.

Yoon, a former prosecutor elected by a razor-thin margin in 2022, spent much of his presidency trapped in a political gridlock with a powerful opposition-controlled legislature.

In the end, he claimed the opposition was orchestrating a national crisis to undermine the state.

He is also facing insurrection charges in a separate criminal trial that began in February.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >