Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said on Friday that it accepts solemnly and humbly the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office.PPP’s interim leader Kwon Young-se issued the position in a statement at the National Assembly right after the court’s ruling.Kwon said that while thoughts and views may differ, respecting the court's ruling, which was made within the framework of the constitutional order, is the path to upholding democracy and the rule of law.The interim leader added that his party offers a sincere apology to the people and is willing to accept all the criticism and reprimands from the people.Kwon said that the PPP takes full responsibility for failing to fulfill its roles as the ruling party, while voicing regret that his party failed to prevent the main opposition Democratic Party’s legislative and political tyranny.