Rival Parties to Gear Up for Presidential Election within 60 days

Written: 2025-04-04 13:23:02Updated: 2025-04-04 13:39:56

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In the wake of the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, the political sector will soon gear up for the next presidential race. By law, the election must take place within 60 days. 
Our Bae Joo-yon has more.

Report: The nation’s political parties are likely to nominate presidential candidates within a month, now that former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been removed from office and a snap election is set to occur within 60 days of Friday’s verdict.

With each of the rival camps having united its support base throughout the course of Yoon’s impeachment trial, both sides are expected to focus their efforts on winning over moderate voters. 

To that end, the ruling People Power Party is likely to roll out policies that emphasize livelihoods and the economy.

Within the ruling camp, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and former party chief Han Dong-hoon have hinted at the possibility of running for president. 

Observers are also asking whether Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, who is popular with the base, will throw his hat into the ring. 

Main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung, considered a key presidential contender, is set to call for a transition of power. 

Lee’s recent court victory, when an appellate court overturned his conviction under the Public Official Election Act, may lend momentum to his campaign. 

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon, former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum are regarded as other possible candidates who may challenge Lee for the Democratic Party nomination. 
Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.
