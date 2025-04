Photo : YONHAP News

Impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol will continue to receive protection from the nation’s secret service agency for up to ten years.According to the Presidential Security Act, former presidents who leave office before the end of their terms, voluntarily or otherwise, are still entitled to the same level of security and protection.This is because an appropriate level of security is required for former heads of state who handled top-level state secrets.Former presidents who have completed their terms, as well as their families, can enjoy protection from the Presidential Security Service for up to 15 years.After the protection period ends, the police take over the duty of guarding former presidents whether they completed their terms or not.