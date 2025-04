Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s claims of having to declare martial law to address election-rigging suspicions were not justifiable.The court’s acting President Moon Hyung-bae revealed the conclusion Friday when reading the verdict against Yoon, saying such suspicions did not constitute a serious crisis.Moon said the court did not consider Yoon’s election-rigging suspicions valid, reasoning that the National Election Commission(NEC) took steps to address security flaws before the 22nd general elections.As examples, Moon noted that the NEC disclosed around-the-clock images of early mail ballot boxes and storage locations while introducing a manual ballot-counting system.