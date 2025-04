Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo is expected to announce the date for the next presidential election on Tuesday.According to officials contacted by KBS on Friday, Han is considering making the announcement during next week’s Cabinet meeting.The election is likely to take place June 3, a full 60 days after the Constitutional Court ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Under the Public Official Election Act, a new president must be elected within 60 days of a president’s removal from office.The officials say a later date would give political parties adequate time to campaign.When former President Park Geun-hye was ousted on March 10, 2017, the nation held a presidential election on May 9, exactly 60 days later.