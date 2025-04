Photo : YONHAP News

The top envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan met in Brussels on Thursday on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.The meeting took place a day after the Trump administration announced its sweeping reciprocal tariffs.Seoul’s foreign ministry said Minister Cho Tae-yul expressed deep concern over the reciprocal tariffs, calling on the U.S. to consider the implications for the alliance, as well as investments made by South Korean companies in the U.S.In response, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump’s stance and explained that the reciprocal tariffs were to readjust the trade imbalance.Rubio added that it’s now important to hold new talks based on the readjusted levies.The three sides also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and their resolve to respond firmly to any provocation by the North.