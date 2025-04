Photo : YONHAP News

Some South Korean nationals residing in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, which suffered massive damage from last week’s earthquake, have evacuated to Yangon.According to the South Korean Embassy in Myanmar on Friday, around 20 South Korean nationals who reside in Mandalay evacuated by car to Yangon, which had minimal impact from the earthquake.The embassy requested the evacuation of South Korean nationals in Mandalay due to concerns over additional damage from aftershocks and rain.The Korean Association in Mandalay estimates that there were about 70 South Korean nationals residing in Mandalay before the earthquake struck.There were no South Korean quake casualties.