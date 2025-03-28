Opposition Leader: S. Korea Restored Democracy in Peaceful ‘Revolution of Light’

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung expressed respect and gratitude to the South Korean people, saying they have restored democracy in the nation with what he termed a “revolution of light.”Lee made the remarks Friday in a news conference held shortly after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The party chief vowed his best efforts to ensure that the political sector gives the people hope and does not repeat the latest national tragedy — that is, the removal of a president for the second time in the country’s constitutional history.Lee said South Korea is the only country in the world where unarmed people have peacefully subdued a ruthless power, adding that the world will come to reevaluate the country and will envy the power of its democracy.He said now marks the beginning of the real South Korea and pledged to restore peace, prosperity and democracy, together with the people in the spirit of unity.