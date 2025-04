Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team says it cannot accept the Constitutional Court’s verdict from a legal perspective, calling the decision “regrettable and disappointing.”After the impeachment verdict was handed down Friday, attorney Yun Gap-geun also said the former president was denied due process.The lawyer called it a “completely political decision” and said he is devastated that it could happen in the Republic of Korea in the 21st century under the rule of law.He also voiced concerns over how the Constitutional Court’s decision will affect the country.When asked if ex-President Yoon has accepted the verdict, the lawyer refrained from commenting.