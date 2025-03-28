Menu Content

Acting President Urges Strong Response Posture against N. Korea after Yoon’s Expulsion

Written: 2025-04-04 16:59:18Updated: 2025-04-04 17:28:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has called for a strong response posture against any provocation, propaganda and incitement from North Korea amid the ongoing political turmoil in the South.

At a plenary session of the National Security Council(NSC) on Friday after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office, Han stressed the need for a concerted effort to protect national security and public safety.

The acting president ordered the NSC to actively respond to the security implications of the close military cooperation between the North and Russia, and to consistently seek ways to promote freedom and human rights in North Korea. 

Han urged serious efforts to maintain cooperation with the Trump administration on diplomacy and security, and to meticulously respond to the U.S. reciprocal tariffs and other issues together with domestic industries.

The acting president also ordered foreign and security-related ministries to unite to defend national security and public safety under the current situation.
