Photo : YONHAP News

There were emotional displays at rallies for and against former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Friday after the Constitutional Court removed him from office.Those calling for Yoon’s impeachment, including the group Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform, cheered when the verdict was declared at 11:22 a.m., shouting that the people and democracy had won.Impeachment supporters watched a live broadcast of the court’s ruling after holding an overnight rally near Anguk Station.Meanwhile, cries of protest erupted among Yoon’s supporters near his official residence in Seoul’s Hannam area.Members of groups including the National Movement Headquarters for the Restoration of the Republic of Korea loudly proclaimed their refusal to accept the court’s decision.One of Yoon’s supporters was apprehended by police after smashing a police vehicle’s window with a club.