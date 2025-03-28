Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Exert Efforts to Manage Economy in Stable Manner, Defend Sovereign Rating

Written: 2025-04-04 17:17:30Updated: 2025-04-04 17:35:32

Gov't to Exert Efforts to Manage Economy in Stable Manner, Defend Sovereign Rating

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok convened a meeting of economy-related ministers to check up on the impact from the Constitutional Court's expulsion of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday.

According to the ministry, the attendees reported that no particular trend is being observed following the impeachment ruling.

They, however, decided to join forces in exerting full efforts toward managing the economy in a stable manner and defending the sovereign rating as public livelihoods face difficulties from the stagnant economy and damage from recent wildfires.

The economic security strategy task force will draw up a systematic response strategy against the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs and concentrate on conducting negotiations with Washington.

The government will seek response measures for the auto and other industries and alternative countries of export destination at the industrial competitiveness reinforcement ministers' meeting.

The attendees also called to closely communicate with the National Assembly in passing an extra budget worth ten trillion won, or around six-point-nine billion U.S. dollars, within this month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >