Photo : YONHAP News

The government has convened a meeting on macroeconomics and financial issues to assess market conditions after the Constitutional Court removed now-former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The meeting, presided over by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Friday afternoon, was attended by Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun.The participants discussed the U.S. reciprocal tariffs and trends in the financial and foreign exchange markets.They agreed to continue closely monitoring market conditions and to implement stabilization measures as needed, in line with response plans.