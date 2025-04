Photo : YONHAP News

The highest nationwide security alert in the country's three-tier system, issued by police at 12:00 a.m. Friday, ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, was lifted at 6 p.m.This alert allowed police to mobilize 100 percent of its forces, while the second-highest alert, now in place for the Seoul police, involves the mobilization of 50 percent of the force if needed.Under the second-highest alert, restrictions on annual paid leave will remain in place, and an emergency communication system will be maintained among police commanders.Other provincial and city police forces will maintain a heightened security posture, including an emergency contact system.On Friday, police deployed around 20-thousand personnel from 338 riot police units nationwide, with about 14-thousand stationed in Seoul.