Ex-Pres. Yoon to Stand Criminal Trial over Alleged Insurrection Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted by the Constitutional Court on Friday, will stand a criminal trial on charges of leading an insurrection through the December 3 martial law as a civilian.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, the former president will be required to attend the first formal hearing as the accused set for April 14.The trial is expected to focus on whether an objective of the martial law decree was subversion of the Constitution, which is punishable under the law.The prosecution suspects that the decree was drawn up to overthrow the Constitution by destroying the free democratic basic order, and that the mobilization of armed troops and police was an act of riot.Yoon's defense team, on the other hand, reportedly denies any attempt to subvert the Constitution or to spark a riot, claiming that the decree was part of his exercise of national emergency right as the president at the time.The first preliminary hearing was held in February, which Yoon attended.