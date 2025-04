Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was expelled by the Constitutional Court on Friday, expressed hope for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to achieve victory in the upcoming presidential election.Yoon made such remarks to PPP interim chief Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong during their visit to the official presidential residence at around 5 p.m., according to party chief spokesperson Shin Dong-uk.The spokesperson said the party leadership visited Yoon at the official residence in an act of consolation.The former president thanked the party and its leadership for doing their best during the impeachment trial, while expressing apology and gratitude toward the public and his supporters.Despite his ouster, Yoon also expressed hope that the nation will prosper moving ahead.The party leadership, for its part, expressed regret over the court's decision.