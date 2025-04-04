Preparations Begin for Yoon's Departure from Presidential Residence, Relocation Plans Uncertain

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee are preparing to move out of the official residence in Seoul's Hannam area, one day after the Constitutional Court removed him from office.As of Saturday, no specific date for their departure has been disclosed. It is speculated that preparations for their move and security arrangements at their private residence in Seoul's Seocho area will take several days.The couple had remained in their Seocho home during the first six months of his presidency in 2022 while the official presidential residence in Hannam was being renovated.Some also speculate that Yoon and his wife may choose not to return to their Seocho home and relocate elsewhere.The Presidential Security Service said it will provide security for the former president in line with related laws and regulations.Former President Park Geun-hye, who was ousted in March 2017, moved out of the then-presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae two days after her expulsion.