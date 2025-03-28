Int'l Community Expresses Respect, Trust for S. Korea's Democratic System after Yoon's Expulsion

Photo : YONHAP News

The international community has expressed respect and trust for South Korea's democratic system following the Constitutional Court's decision to expel former President Yoon Suk Yeol over the December 3 martial law declaration.In a written response to KBS on Friday, the U.S. Department of State said it respects South Korea's democratic institutions, legal processes, and the court's ruling.The department said it remains committed to working with Acting President Han Duck-soo and the South Korean government to ensure stability and continuity in the South Korea-U.S. alliance until a new president is elected.It also reaffirmed the "enduring" strength of the alliance and Washington's "ironclad" commitment to South Korea's defense.United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, through his spokesperson, said he has full confidence in South Korea's commitment to democratic principles, its peaceful and stable path forward, and its institutions.Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation regardless of the administration, noting that the two countries are celebrating the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.