Photo : KBS News

The state election watchdog has begun registering preliminary candidates for the 21st presidential election.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), registrations for the snap election began on Friday, following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's expulsion from office.Candidates are required to submit documents verifying their eligibility to run, along with records of their criminal history and educational background. They are also required to pay 60 million won, or around 41-thousand U.S. dollars, in trust money.Registered preliminary candidates are allowed to open campaign offices, circulate name cards, and send out promotional materials to less than ten percent of all households nationwide.However, political parties are prohibited from displaying banners that include the party name, a potential candidate's name, photo, or any information that could imply their identity in an attempt to influence the election.