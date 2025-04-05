Yoon Getting Ready to Leave Presidential Residence with Secret Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee are getting ready to move out of the official residence in Seoul's Hannam area, one day after the Constitutional Court removed him from office. It is speculated that preparations for their move and security arrangements will take a couple of days.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The presidential phoenix flag was taken down at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, at around 11:40 a.m. Friday.And now, former President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee are preparing to move out of the official presidential residence in Hannam-dong, a day after the Constitutional Court removed him from office.Sources have suggested that preparations for their move and security arrangements at their private home will take some time.While no specific date has been set for their departure, the former presidential couple may choose not to return to their privately-owned high-rise apartment located in Seoul's affluent Seocho-dong neighborhood.The two stayed there during the first six months of Yoon's presidency, but the apartment complex poses security challenges for the secret service, which Yoon is entitled to for the next ten years.At the time, the Presidential Security Service had to designate the entire apartment complex as a special security zone, possibly causing inconvenience to other residents.Sources have also suggested that it is difficult to establish secret service facilities in the area.Under the Presidential Security Act, former presidents who leave office before completing their terms, whether voluntarily or not, are still entitled to the same level of security and protection.Once the designated protection period ends, the police take over the duty of guarding former presidents, regardless of how their terms ended.The Presidential Security Service said it will provide security for the former president in line with related laws and regulations.Former President Park Geun-hye, who was ousted in March 2017, moved out of the then-presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae two days after the Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.