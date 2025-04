Photo : YONHAP News / KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected training by special operations units on Friday, the same day South Korea's Constitutional Court expelled former President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim guided the Army special operation units during the training and said being fully prepared for war is the greatest display of patriotism and loyalty to the country and its people.Kim also said the real combat power, the kind that ensures victory in war, is built through intensive training, stressing that reinforcing operational capabilities is a major part of the regime's military strategy.While the KCNA said Kim outlined key tasks to enhance the unit's special operational capabilities, it did not provide specific details.According to the news agency, Kim oversaw the general tactical training and small-arms shooting competition conducted by the troops.