Ex-Pres. Yoon Loses Immunity from Prosecution, Could Be Prosecuted for Other Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted from office over his declaration of martial law in December, has also lost his presidential immunity from prosecution. This means he could face charges in several other ongoing investigations, beyond those related to insurrection.Choi You Sun has more.Report: Article 84 of the Constitution gives a sitting president the right to immunity from prosecution, except in cases of insurrection or treason.Former President Yoon Suk Yeol automatically lost that immunity on Friday, after the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament-passed impeachment motion against him over the December 3 martial law declaration.While Yoon is set to attend the first formal hearing as the accused on April 14 in a criminal trial on charges of leading the insurrection through martial law, prosecutors investigating the decree are expected to additionally indict him over power abuse.Although Yoon has strongly denied any attempt to subvert the Constitution or to spark a riot during martial law, if the court were to convict him of leading an insurrection, the former president could face the death penalty or life imprisonment.The prosecution's probe is also expected to pick up speed regarding Yoon and former first lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged meddling in the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) candidate nomination ahead of the 2022 by-elections and 2024 general elections.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), for its part, is looking into Yoon's alleged exercise of undue influence over a probe into the death of a Marine during a heavy rain search operation in 2023.In addition, police are investigating the secret service's alleged obstruction of law enforcement's attempt to arrest Yoon at the official residence on January 3.With multiple agencies conducting several investigations, there is growing speculation that authorities could file for a warrant to place Yoon under pretrial detention for the second time, following his release from initial custody last month.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.