Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government checked up on its response measures, including traffic and crowd control, as religious and civic groups are set to stage rallies this weekend following the expulsion of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon convened a safety response meeting on Saturday morning, where he noted that Friday's rallies for and against Yoon's impeachment ended in a calm manner thanks to thorough preparation and close coordination with the police and fire authorities.The mayor urged city officials to stay alert and ensure the weekend rallies are safely carried out.Some of the rallies are scheduled to take place near Seoul's Gwanghwamun and Deoksu Palace areas on Saturday and on Sunday.Details on public transportation and traffic control in the affected areas are available in English on the city's website at http://topis.seoul.go.kr.