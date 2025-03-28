Yoon Administration's Presidential Records Transfer Starts This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Following the Constitutional Court's decision to impeach Yoon, the transfer of presidential records from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will commence this week.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Sunday, the Presidential Archives will begin visiting 28 institutions responsible for producing presidential records as early as Monday to assess the status of records subject to transfer.Institutions subject to on-site inspections include the presidential office, the Office of National Security, the Presidential Security Service, and advisory organizations such as the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council.According to the law governing the management of presidential records, in the event of a presidential vacancy, the Presidential Archives must prohibit organizations from moving or reclassifying records and conduct on-site inspections.Additionally, organizations responsible for producing presidential records are required to immediately review and prepare a list of records subject to transfer in the event of a presidential vacancy.