Yoon Likely to Leave Presidential Residence This Week

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee are expected to vacate the official residence in Seoul's Hannam area this week and relocate to their privately-owned apartment in southern Seoul.Reports suggest that Yoon and Kim are preparing for the move on Sunday, two days after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office following his impeachment trial.The couple is likely to return to their high-rise apartment in Seoul's affluent Seocho-dong neighborhood, where they resided during the first six months of Yoon's presidency, before the completion of the official residence.The Presidential Security Service is anticipated to establish security arrangements based on its prior experience during those six months, although details regarding the timing and location of the move remain unconfirmed.For context, former President Park Geun-hye vacated the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae 56 hours after her removal from office in March 2017.