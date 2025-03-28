S. Korea Ranks 29th in GDP Growth in Q4

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked 29th among 36 major economies in terms of economic growth in the fourth quarter of last year, largely due to sluggish domestic consumption and political instability following the December 3 martial law decree.According to the Bank of Korea on Sunday, the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by zero-point-066 percent during the October-December period, placing it near the bottom among the 36 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).The central bank had previously reported a growth rate of zero-point-one percent for the fourth quarter, but the exact figure was closer to zero-point-06 percent.Ireland led the rankings with a growth rate of three-point-613 percent, followed by Denmark at one-point-849 percent, Türkiye at one-point-688 percent, China at one-point-six percent, and Portugal at one-point-542 percent.Meanwhile, the United States recorded a growth rate of zero-point-607 percent, ranking 17th, while Japan posted zero-point-556 percent, placing 20th.