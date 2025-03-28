Gov't Mulls Multiple Trillion Won in Emergency Aid for Auto Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reviewing plans to inject multiple trillion won in emergency aid into the local car industry, which has been impacted by United States tariffs.According to a senior official at the financial authorities on Sunday, consultations are underway with related ministries to devise emergency financial support measures for the auto industry.An official from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy stated on Sunday that the emergency financing plan for the auto industry is being reviewed, with multiple trillion won earmarked for research and development as well as facility operation funding.The Korea Development Bank (KDB) and other policy lenders are set to provide a record 248 trillion won this year in broader financial support to help businesses navigate worsening economic conditions and restructure industrial sectors.The lenders plan to execute up to 60 percent of the funds in the first half of the year.The government also confirmed plans to establish a 50 trillion-won strategic fund at the KDB over the next five years to support the development of future mobility technologies, addressing growing economic uncertainty following the launch of the new Trump administration.