Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Assembly Speaker Proposes Holding National Referendum for Constitutional Revision on Presidential Election Day

Written: 2025-04-06 14:38:37Updated: 2025-04-06 14:50:02

Assembly Speaker Proposes Holding National Referendum for Constitutional Revision on Presidential Election Day

Photo : KBS News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has proposed holding a national referendum on constitutional amendments concurrently with the presidential election.

Woo made the proposal on Sunday during a news conference at the National Assembly, emphasizing the need to reform the country's power structure.

The speaker highlighted public calls for reforming the country's imperial presidential system and winner-takes-all political framework, which are widely regarded as the root causes of severe political conflict.

Woo urged the political community to work toward reaching an agreement as much as possible on the amendment before the presidential election, ensuring constitutional revisions to address power system reforms. adding that any incomplete amendments could be revisited during the local elections scheduled for next year.

Additionally, Woo proposed that political parties pursue a revision to the National Referendum Act for constitutional amendments and establish a special parliamentary committee dedicated to the matter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >