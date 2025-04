Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the U.S. will not postpone the April 9 start date for reciprocal tariffs to hold negotiations with its trading partners.Lutnick told a CBS interviewer on Sunday that the Trump administration will remain steadfast in maintaining reciprocal tariffs on major U.S. trading partners.He said there will be no postponements and that the tariffs are definitely going to stay in place for the time being.Lutnick said U.S. President Donald Trump needs to reset global trade, repeating Trump’s earlier claims that other countries are ripping the U.S. off and it has to end.On Wednesday last week, Trump announced a baseline tariff of ten percent for all imports to the U.S., which went into effect Saturday, and additional country-specific tariffs that will take effect this Wednesday.