Photo : YONHAP News

A helicopter crashed on Sunday while containing a wildfire in the southeastern city of Daegu, killing the pilot.According to authorities, the pilot in his 70s died after the firefighting helicopter went down on a mountain in the city’s Seobyeon-dong area at 3:41 p.m.The ill-fated helicopter was reportedly a 44-year-old Bell 206L model and crashed about 100 meters away from the scene of the wildfire.Police plan to investigate to determine what caused the crash.The main blaze of the wildfire, which started at 3:10 p.m., was contained at 4:20 p.m.