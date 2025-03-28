DP Leadership: Constitutional Amendments Can Wait

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the Democratic Party(DP) and lawmakers supportive of the party chief have voiced disapproval of National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik’s proposed national referendum on constitutional amendments, which he has suggested holding concurrently with the upcoming presidential election.Rep. Jin Sung-joon, the party’s policy chief, said Sunday in a social media post that he agrees on the need to amend the Constitution, but that it’s difficult to consider it the top priority at this moment.Jin said the nation’s top priority should be conducting a thorough investigation of what he called the insurrection by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, uncovering the truth and holding the guilty parties accountable.DP Supreme Council member Lee Un-ju also said Sunday that now is the time to focus on addressing the aftermath of the Constitutional Court ruling that removed Yoon from office, as well as on rooting out the forces responsible for the insurrection.Rep. Jung Chung-rae, the head of the parliamentary judiciary committee, also voiced opposition to the speaker’s proposal, saying constitutional amendments should be pursued only after thorough deliberation.