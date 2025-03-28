Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP May Put Constitutional Change to Referendum on Election Day

Written: 2025-04-07 10:26:56Updated: 2025-04-07 15:05:18

PPP May Put Constitutional Change to Referendum on Election Day

Photo : KBS News

The People Power Party’s interim leader said his party will consider preparing a proposal on constitutional amendments and putting it to a national referendum at the time of the presidential election.

Kwon Young-se conveyed the information Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, saying his party will embark on the path to constitutional change.

Kwon said the recent presidential impeachment crisis has heightened the public’s desire for political reform. 

He added that the nation has witnessed the flaws of what he called the imperial presidential system, in which all the power rests with one individual, as well as the emergence of what he called the imperial National Assembly. 

The interim leader then stressed the need to revise what he called the country’s outdated Constitution, which was last amended in 1987, saying the proposed move is about redesigning the country’s national system. 

Kwon delivered the remarks a day after National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik proposed a national referendum on constitutional change, to be held concurrently with the presidential election.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >