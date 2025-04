Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo is expected to set a date for the presidential election on Tuesday.According to a government official on Monday, Han will announce the date and designate Election Day as a temporary holiday during a Cabinet meeting set for Tuesday.There is speculation that the election will take place June 3.The Prime Minister’s Office, however, said the date has not been determined and will be finalized and announced after deliberations during the Cabinet meeting.A presidential election must be held within 60 days of Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling, which saw former President Yoon Suk Yeol ejected from office over his failed martial law bid.