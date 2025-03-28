Realmeter: 56.9% Oppose, 37% Favor Restoring People Power Party to Former Status

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that nearly 57 percent of the country wants to prevent the People Power Party from regaining its former ruling party status in the next presidential election.In a survey of one-thousand-516 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 56-point-nine percent of respondents said they wanted a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.The expression “opposition bloc” was used in the poll, which started before the Constitutional Court removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office on Friday and erased the distinction between ruling and opposition parties.A total of 37 percent said they would prefer to see the People Power Party become the ruling party again.In terms of approval ratings, the Democratic Party was ahead with 44-point-eight percent, while the People Power Party posted 35-point-seven percent.Since the previous week’s survey, the Democratic Party’s approval rating saw a two-point-five percentage point drop while that of the People Power Party experienced a zero-point-four percentage point fall, with the gap remaining outside the margin of error for the second consecutive week.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.