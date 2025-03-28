Menu Content

Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ to End Theatrical Run Just 1 Month after Release

Written: 2025-04-07 13:55:45Updated: 2025-04-07 15:30:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s latest sci-fi film, “Mickey 17,” is ending its run in theaters and hitting online streaming platforms just a month after its release.

The film, starring English actor Robert Pattinson, will be released on Amazon Prime at 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time Monday and will later be available on other streaming platforms, including Apple TV and Fandango. 

According to Box Office Mojo, a U.S. website that tracks box-office revenue, “Mickey 17” saw ticket sales in North America reach nearly 45 million U.S. dollars and around 78 million dollars in countries outside North America since it hit more than 38-hundred theaters in North America on March 7. 

In South Korea, the film, whose production cost is estimated at 118 million dollars, drew nearly three million moviegoers and brought in just 29-point-six billion won as of Sunday. 

American trade magazine Variety estimated that “Mickey 17” will likely lose between 75 million to 80 million dollars from its theatrical run.
